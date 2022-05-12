‘Conte May Quit Spurs If Team Loses To Arsenal’

Former Tottenham striker, Teddy Sheringham has revealed that Antonio Conte will thrown-in the towel if Spurs fail to overcome Arsenal in today’s Premier League game.

In an interview with 8Xbet, Sheringham fears the former Chelsea boss may leave if the club do not make a top four finish.

Recall that Arsenal are currently four-point ahead of Antonio Conte’s men going into Thursday’s north London derby.

Losing to Arsenal on Thursday could see Tottenham’s hopes of making it to next season’s Champions League crashed.

And, while Sheringham wants the former Inter Milan boss to stay, he fears the Italian could leave if Spurs lose on Thursday.

“If Conte is looking to stay for longer than his two-year period, then he needs more of his own players with a view to playing in the Champions League,” Sheringham told 8Xbet.

“If things go to plan, then he should get more transfer…