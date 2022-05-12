Denver’s Nikola Jokić Wins 2021-22 Kia NBA Most Valuable Player Award

By
Headliners
-
9


1955-56 – Bob Pettit, St. Louis

1956-57 – Bob Cousy, Boston

1957-58 – Bill Russell, Boston

1958-59 – Bob Pettit, St. Louis

1959-60 – Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia

1960-61 – Bill Russell, Boston

1961-62 – Bill Russell, Boston

1962-63 – Bill Russell, Boston

1963-64 – Oscar Robertson, Cincinnati

1964-65 – Bill Russell, Boston

1965-66 – Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia

1966-67 – Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia

1967-68 – Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia

1968-69 – Wes Unseld, Baltimore

1969-70 – Willis Reed, New York

1970-71 – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Milwaukee

1971-72 – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Milwaukee

1972-73 – Dave Cowens, Boston

1973-74 – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Milwaukee

1974-75 – Bob McAdoo, Buffalo

1975-76 – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, L.A. Lakers

1976-77 – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, L.A. Lakers

1977-78 – Bill Walton, Portland

1978-79 – Moses Malone, Houston
1979-80 – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, L.A. Lakers
1980-81 – Julius Erving, Philadelphia
1981-82 – Moses…



Source: Complete Sports

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR