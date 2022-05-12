FG Suspends Nigeria From Int’l Basketball Competitions For Two Years

President Muhammadu Buhari has Federal has approved the immediate withdrawal of Nigerian nationals teams from all international basketball competitions for a two years with immediate effect.

This was disclosed in a communique by the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development on Thursday in Abuja.

The decision to suspend the country from participating in any international tournaments for two years was due to the unending leadership crises in the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF).

Two parallel national federation board elections were held in 2017 (in Kano and Abuja) and 2022 (in Benin and Abuja), leading to the emergence of separate governing bodies.

Nigeria women‘s team D’Tigress have already qualified for this year’s World Cup in Australia which will run from September to October this year.

“Following the unending crisis which have plagued and nearly crippled the development of basketball in Nigeria, President Buhari has approved the withdrawal of Nigeria from all…