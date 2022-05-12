Haaland Will Adapt Perfectly At Manchester City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is confident new signing Erling Braut Haaland will adapt perfectly in his team next season.

Manchester City announced on Wednesday that they have reached an agreement in principle with Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund to sign Haaland this summer.

The deal will be subject to finalising terms’ with the striker.

Read Also: ‘Conte May Quit If Spurs Lose To Arsenal’ –Sheringham

Guardiola admitted that he was “not allowed” to comment on speculation surrounding Haaland’s future prior to the confirmation, but following City’s comfortable 5-1 Premier League victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday night, the Spaniard was able to share his views on the Norwegian’s arrival.

“It is a decision for the club to make a good sign for the future. He can come for many, many years hopefully and I am pretty sure he will adapt perfectly to our team but for next season,” Guardiola told Sky Sports

“I’m excited in my job but of…