Ighalo Celebrates Al Hilal’s Win Against Ettifaq

Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo has celebrated his 21st goal for Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League.

Al-Hilal defeated Ettifaq on Wednesday at the Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium.

Al-Hilal scored a goal in each half of the match.

Ali Albulahi scored the first goal of the game for Al-Hilal in the 30th minute nodding from close range after Jang Hyung So headed a corner into his path.

While Ighalo scored the second goal of the game in the 51st minute via a penalty after Brazilian forward Michael Delgado

was brought down in the box

Ighalo took to Twitter to celebrate his goal and the ensuing victory.

“Vamos @Alhilal_FC,” he Tweeted.

Ighalo has scored 26 goals and provided three assists from 35 games for Al-Hilal so far this season.

Ighalo has scored 16 goals in 37 games for the Super Eagles, he represented Nigeria at the 2018 World Cup and he won the golden boot at the 2019 African Cup of Nations scoring five goals in the tournament.

Al-Hilal currently rank second in the…