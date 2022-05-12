I’m Staying At Napoli, Keen To Improve Under Spalletti

Victor Osimhen has ruled out the possibility of leaving Serie A club Napoli this summer and wants to improve under manager Luciano Spalletti.

Osimhen has been linked with the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle United following another impressive campaign for the Partenopei.

The Nigeria international however insisted he is not thinking of about leaving the club at the moment.

“Spalletti is a top manager and, along with his staff, they really helped me to improve my movement,” Osimhen told Radio Kiss Kiss.

“I hope to stay a continue on this road with the manager in the next few years.”



Osimhen spent around two months on the sidelines after picking up an injury in Napoli’s defeat to defending champions Inter Milan earlier in the campaign.

His absence derailed Napoli’s title aspirations even though they appeared to be the form team among those fighting for the Scudetto towards the end of…