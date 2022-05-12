Liverpool Will Edge Chelsea In FA Cup Final –Hutchison

Former Scotland midfielder, Don Hutchison believes Liverpool will overcome Chelsea in the final of the FA Cup.

In a media round table ahead of the FA Cup final, Hutchison told Sportskeeda that he expects Liverpool to beat Chelsea by three goals to one.

He said, “I think this one will be decided in 90 minutes, I don’t think Chelsea are in amazing form.

“Liverpool will get the job done, but it will be a great game. I’m going to go 3-1 to Liverpool!”

Meanwhile, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has delivered an update on the fitness of key players Andy Robertson and Fabinho ahead of the FA Cup final against Chelsea on Saturday.

The Reds are still fighting for four trophies this season, although they face an uphill battle in the Premier League.

FA Cup

As of 2021, the record for the most wins is held by Arsenal with 14 victories. The cup has been won by the same team in two or more consecutive years on ten occasions, and four teams have won consecutive finals more than…