Mbaoma Honoured To Make Super Eagles List

Enyimba striker, Victor Mbaoma is highly honoured and privileged to make the Super Eagles list for the two international friendlies against the ‘A’ Men National Teams of Mexico and Ecuador.

Salisu Yusuf, Super Eagles first assistant coach has handed invitations to eight home-based players in the list of those invited to prosecute both international friendly matches in the USA.

The two home-based forwards to face the ‘A’ Men National Teams of Mexico and Ecuador in the United States of America (US) are Victor Mbaoma of Enyimba and Ishaq Rafiu Kayode of Rivers United.

Mbaoma meanwhile scored very late on during last weekend’s Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) game to help Enyimba play out a 1-1 draw with defending champions, Akwa United in Uyo.

The 25-year-old who has scored twelve goals and made one assist in 24 league matches tweeted: “It’s a privilege and honour to make the Super Eagles list, I am so happy. I owe God everything.”

