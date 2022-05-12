Newcastle Swoop For Bournemouth Star, Solanke

Newcastle United are preparing a bid for Bournemouth star, Dominic Solanke after helping his team to gain promotion back to the Premier League.

The England international is the newest name on Newcastle’s shortlist as Howe knows the player’s quality.

With 29 strikes to his name, Solanke is the second-highest goalscorer in the competition, with only Aleksandar Mitrovic ahead of him.

Eddie Howe wants to add to his forward line at the end of the season and Solanke has emerged as an option for the club, jeunesfooteux.com.

His form in the Championship has been noted despite his previous failure to hit the back of the net regularly in the Premier League.

Read Also: Jesus’ Agent Confirms Arsenal Transfer Talks

Everton have an interest in him as well but they cannot make any concrete decisions until the end of the season due to being in the relegation zone at the moment.

Style of play

Solanke primarily plays as a striker, although can also operate as either an attacking…