Ronaldo Claims Second Premier League POTM Award Of The Season

Manchester United Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo has been named as the Premier League’s Player of the Month for April.

Ronaldo, who has now claimed the award for the second time this season after first winning it in September, was announced as the winner on the Premier League Twitter handle on Thursday.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is the @EASPORTSFIFA Player of the Month for the second time this season.”

The Portuguese international, who returned to Old Trafford last summer, scored five goals in four games last month, helping United earn four points all by himself.

He bagged a hat-trick in the 3-2 win over Norwich City and the equaliser in the 1-1 draw with Chelsea, both at Old Trafford. Also, he found the back of the net in the 3-1 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

He saw off competition from seven other Premier League players to earn the award, including Manchester City duo Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus.

