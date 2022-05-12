Sivasspor Knock Awaziem’s Alanyaspor Out To Reach Final

Olanrewaju Kayode had an assist as Sivasspor edged Chidozie Awaziem’s Alanyaspor to reach the final of this season’s Turkish Cup, Completesports.com reports.

In the semi-final second leg that was played on Wednesday, Sivasspor was held to a 1-1 draw by visiting Alanyaspor.

After winning the first leg 2-1 away, Sivasspor progressed to the final 3-2 on aggregate.

With 12 minutes left in the game, Famara Diedhiou scored to put Alanyaspor 1-0 ahead.

But in the 88th minute, Kayode set up teammate Hakan Arslan for the equalizer which was enough to send Sivasspor through.

While Kayode was replaced in the 90th minute, Awaziem came on in the 69th minute.

Sivasspor, who have never won the Turkish Cup, will now take on Kayserispor in the final billed for 26 May 2022.

Kayserispor knocked out Anthony Nwakaeme’s Trabzonspor in the other semi-final.

By James Agberebi

