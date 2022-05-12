Spurs, Arsenal Will End In Draw

Former Arsenal star, Sol Campbell, has predicted that tonight’s London derby clash between the Gunners and Tottenham will end in a draw.

He made this known in a chat with talkSPORT.

Antonio Conte’s side will host Arsenal in a crucial derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs currently sit in the fifth position on the Premier League table, with four points behind fourth-place Arsenal.

However, Campbell, who infamously left Tottenham for Arsenal in 2001, believes tonight’s match will finish all square, a result that would favour the Gunners.

“I think it will be a score draw. I think the momentum is with Arsenal, they are playing fantastically away from home as well,” Campbell told talkSPORT.

“They are getting the wins, they are open, though. There have been moments when they are open and the other teams haven’t taken their chances.

“They will have to tighten up because if Tottenham get those openings, they will finish them off. I think a score…