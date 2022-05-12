Tottenham vs Arsenal – Preview And Predictions

Allsportspredictions.com, one of our expert tipster partners, to view more of our Preview, and Prediction, Go here.

Match Preview

Tottenham vs Arsenal – Tottenham Hotspur (W60) and Arsenal (W79) will battle it out for UEFA Champions League qualification in the 191st North London derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday, May 12.

Antonio Conte’s revived ‘Spurs’ team are unbeaten in their previous seven league derbies (W5, D2) and will be confident of avoiding a defeat that may destroy their top-four ambitions and secure qualifying for their opponents.

Spurs earned their first Premier League point at Anfield since October 2021 with a 1-1 draw against Liverpool, and another tenacious showing might extend their unbeaten run of eight games (W5, D2).

Also Read: Jesus’ Agent Confirms Arsenal Transfer Talks

Arsenal won their fourth consecutive game 2-1 versus Leeds United, with both teams scoring. Mikel Arteta had a fantastic week after signing a contract deal, but…