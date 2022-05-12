U-17 WWCQ: CAF Appoints Namibian Officials For Ethiopia, Flamingos Clash

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed Namibian official Antsino Twanyanyukwa as the referee for next week’s FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup final qualifying round first leg match between Ethiopia and Nigeria in Addis Ababa.

Twanyayukwa will be joined at the potentially –explosive encounter, scheduled for the Abebe Bekila Stadium as from 4pm Ethiopia time on Friday 20th May, by compatriots Eveline Augustinus (assistant referee 1), Pulen Agnes Mahomo from Lesotho (assistant referee 2) and another Namibian Vistoria Shangula (fourth official).

Amina Ali Karuma from Tanzania will serve as match commissioner while Ugandan Constance Adipo will be referee assessor.

Nigeria’s Flamingos prevailed over their Egyptian counterparts 6-0 on aggregate in the last round, after dismissing their counterparts from the Democratic Republic of Congo 8-0 on aggregate.

The Ethiopian girls edged into the third round of the series after overcoming Uganda on the away goal rule…