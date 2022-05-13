Aston Villa Line Up Bid For Bassey

Nigeria defender Calvin Bassey is attracting interest from Premier League club Aston Villa, reports Completesports.com.

Bassey has been one of the top performers for Scottish Premiership outfit Glasgow Rangers this season.

According to the Telegraph, Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard is interested in bringing the left-back to the Midlands to compete for the left back spot with former Everton man Lucas Digne.

Bassey is spending his second season at Rangers following his arrival at Ibrox two years ago.

Rangers paid £230,000 to acquire his services from Premier League club Leicester City and could make significant profit on the player should they agree to sell him.

Bassey, who has become one of the first names on the Ibrox team sheet played a key role in the club’s progress to the Scottish Cup and UEFA Europa League finals.

Gerrard is also aware of the Nigeria international’s talent having…