Balogun Keen To Sign New Contract At Rangers

Rangers defender Leon Balogun is desperate to remain at the Scottish Premiership club beyond this season, reports Completesports,com.

Balogun will be out of contract this summer although there is an option to stay on, and he is desperate for that to click into place.

“My time here is without a doubt the best of my career. What I can experience here is really sensational and for me the journey can go on. Hopefully there will be some news,”the versatile defender told BILD.

“We all feel that something big is in the air.”

Balogun linked up with the Gers in July 2020 under former boss Steve Gerrard and was part of the team that won the Premiership title last term.

Though, the Gers have lost the title to rivals Celtic this season, they are through to the final of the Scottish Cup and UEFA Europa League.

Current Rangers Boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst has received huge plaudits for the team’s impressive showing.

Balogun insists there are a lot of differences between the Aston…