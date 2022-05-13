Barca Must Not Be Part Of Super League

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has urged the team not to be part of the Super League breakaway.

He made this known in an interview with Gary Neville on the Overlap, where he stated that he’s against Barca’s decision to join such league.

The Catalan has been at the centre of some controversy of late in Spain, but he has spent his time discussing the role the media could play in any prospect of a Super League to replace the Champions League.

“It has become very political here in Spain,” Pique told Gary Neville on the Overlap. “The press is controlled by different people who support it.

“It isn’t seen the same [in Spain] as in the UK, where I saw how people were against it. In my opinion, it would destroy football because only the big clubs would benefit.

“I don’t think Real Madrid and Barcelona have played things the right way. With this opinion I’m going against my club, but I completely understand the position of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus.

“But…