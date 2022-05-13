Chelsea Agree Free Transfer For Inter Milan Winger Perisic

Chelsea have agreed a free transfer for Inter Milan Croatian winger Ivan Perisic, the Sun reports.

It is reported that Perisic only needs to complete his medical and sign the contract before he will become a Chelsea player.

According to Italian outfit Sports Mediaset, the deal is all in place between the player and his new club and ready to be completed.

The 33-year-old becomes a free agent at the end of the season when his Inter Milan contract expires.

He has failed to arrange an extension at the San Siro.

The 2018 World Cup finalist with Croatia reportedly wanted a new three-year deal worth just shy of £100,000 per week.

But Inter – who may also lose Lautaro Martinez – were only willing to offer a two-year deal at £65,000 per week.

An angered Perisic hit out at club chiefs for failing to sort the new deal earlier.

Speaking on Wednesday after scoring twice in extra-time to win Inter the Coppa Italia, his 47th…