Conte, Tottenham Hotspur Manager: Arteta Complains A Lot

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has accused Arsenal gaffer Mikel Arteta to stop complaining and focus on his team, after the Spaniard appeared to blame referee Paul Tierney for Wednesday’s heavy North London defeat.

Spurs, currently in fifth place, reduced the gap on Arsenal to one point with a comfortable 3-0 win to keep alive hopes of clinching the final Champions League berth.

A Harry Kane double and a Son Heung-min strike did the damage while Arsenal’s miserable visit to the Spurs Stadium was compounded by Rob Holding’s sending off.

Speaking after the game, Arteta would not be drawn on his thoughts on the match official, saying: ”I cannot say what I think or I will be suspended.”

But, when asked about Arteta’s take on the decisions from the officials, Conte said:“He complains a lot. He has to focus more on his team. He has to focus more on his work. He has to continue to work because he’s a very good [coach]. To hear someone complain all the time is…