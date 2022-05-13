Enyimba Goalie, Olorunleke Relishes Super Eagles Call-up With Wife

Enyimba of Aba goalkeeper, Ojo Olorunleke is still in a state of ecstacy following his call-up to the Super Eagles squad ahead of the international friendlies with Mexico and Ecuador.

Although Nigeria will not be at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the games will help them prepare for their African Cup of Nations qualifiers versus Sierra Leone and Sao Tome and Principe.

And to take part in these matches, first assistant coach, Salisu Yusuf has released a list of 30 players with a blend of eight home-based stars and foreign-based professionals.

Olorunleke who is one of the eight players who form the contingent from the Nigeria Professional Football League tweeted “What Else Can I Say, Where Will I Start From. Who Say God No Dey?

“All On God And To Everyone With Good Heart Towards Me Genuinely And Always. OLORUN TI LEKE. PATIENCE IS POWER!!!.” His wife also took to her Twitter handle to congratulate her husband.

“Congratulations Ojo Olorunleke on your invitation to…