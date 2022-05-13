I’m Completely Committed To Tottenham –Conte

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has debunked reports that he has plans to dump the club at the end of the season.

The Italian, who joined in November following Nuno Espirito Santo’s sacking, has always been vague about his future, often refusing to confirm he would be at the club beyond the summer.

But there has been a change in Conte’s tone in recent weeks and it is looking more and more likely he is prepared to stick around for the long term.

“From the moment I came into the club – and in every club I worked in in the past – I go totally with my heart, mind and head,” he said. “Totally – 100% and more. This is my characteristic. I’m a passionate person. I think I showed this passion.

“I think to see me afterwards sometimes on TV, it’s not simple to see me in this way. I’m very passionate, I’m this way. I like to go totally into the club where I work.

“I know that only in this way I’m able to give everything. And also, to find the way to receive…