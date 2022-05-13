I’m Ready To Restore Man United Glory Days –Ten Hag

New Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has declared that he’s prepared to face the huge managerial job at Old Trafford.

In an interview with Voetbal International, the Dutch tactician, who guided Ajax to another Erendivisie title on Wednesday, stated that he’s confident of restoring the glory days of the club.

Ten Hag also revealed that his first contact with United officials came during the March international break, having been quizzed on the moment he actually decided to ditch Ajax.

“It felt like a difficult but great challenge. That is the most beautiful thing there is. There is something to build at United and something to gain. Manchester United is such a big name in football history. It feels like a challenge to put the club back on track of winning.

“Old Trafford is nicknamed the Theatre of Dreams for a reason. It is a club with name, fame and allure in international football. Everyone knows the history of the beautiful teams. From Sir Alex Ferguson of course,…