Nwakaeme, Trabzonspor Yet To Agree on New Contract

Nigeria forward Anthony Nwakaeme is yet to agree a new contract with Trabzonspor, according to reports in Turkey.

Nwakaeme’s contract with the newly crowned Turkish Super Lig champions will expire at the end of the season.

Trabzonspor have offered the player a two-year contract, a net salary of

1.5 million Euros, a bonus of 500 thousand Euros and a sign on fee of 500 thousand Euros.

Nwakaeme is however yet to respond to the latest offer from the club.

“Trabzonspor made a written offer to Nwakaeme that he will be the team’s highest-paid player. We are waiting for Anthony’s response,” his agent Deniz Turker told Fanatik.

The 33-year-old recently reiterated his desire to remain at the club despite interest from Fenerbahce.

“My future is in Trabzonspor,” Nwakaeme said after the Turkish Cup clash with Kayserispor.

“As I said, I haven’t met anyone other than the leader of Trabzonspor. I love Trabzonspor very…