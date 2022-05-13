‘Olayinka Wanted By Laliga Club’ –Agent

Nigerian forward, Peter Olayinka is on the radar of a Spanish Laliga Santander club ahead of the summer transfer window, according to a football agent.

Olayinka has been in a good goal-scoring form this season, netting eleven goals and helping his team, Slavia Prague to reach the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League.

It was recently reported that Turkish giants, Fenebahce had contacted Czech champions, Slavia on acquiring Olayinka while Bundesliga club, Bayer Leverkusen also want him.

According to reports in Turkey, Fenerbahce are keen on the attacker whose transfer fee has been put at two million euros despite Transfer Market giving him a value of €7m.

And now, a La Liga club is showing strong interest in the Nigerian who has one more year on his contract at his Czech Republic outfit and they may want to cash in on him.

“There is a huge interest in Peter Olayinka from a Spanish club as regards the summer transfer window. Our Spanish partners want to discuss about…