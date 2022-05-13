Pacos Ferreira vs Benfica – Preview And Predictions

Allsportspredictions.com, one of our expert tipster partners, to view more of our Preview, and Prediction, Go here.

Match Preview

Pacos Ferreira vs Benfica – Pacos de Ferreira will play third-placed Benfica at Estádio da Capital do Móvel in this season’s Portuguese Primeira Liga last match tonight – May 13.

With 71 points from 33 games, the Eagles sit in third place in the standings. They won 22 games in the league, drew five times, and lost six times.

After failing to catch up with Sporting CP, the visitors have secured a place in the Champions League qualifications for next season. With 76 total nettings, they are the second-best team this season.

Last Saturday, Benfica fell 0-1 at home to Porto, allowing their rivals to win the Primeira Liga on their own field. That defeat ended their four-match unbeaten streak in the league, keeping them in third position in the standings.

They have nothing to play…