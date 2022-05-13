Why He Is Most Favoured To Land Super Eagles Job

More facts have emerged on why Portuguese tactician Jose Peseiro is highly favoured to land the Super Eagles coaching job, reports Completesports.com.

Peseiro is expected to take charge of the three-time African champions after the sports ministry gave their approval for his appointment.

The sports ministry had earlier questioned the procedures used by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) in selecting the former FC Porto gaffer.

The Sunday Dare led ministry wanted a levelling playing field for all the shortlisted coaches.

Frenchman Laurent Blanc, former Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde and erstwhile Netherlands defender Philip Cocu were the three other contenders for the post.

Completesports.com scooped from sources close to the NFF reasons why Peseiro is favoured to land the job.

Peseiro’s decision to reside in Nigeria and his reasonable salary request compare to other candidates endeared him to the NFF.

The…