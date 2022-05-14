Awoniyi’s Brace Sinks Bochum

Taiwo Awoniyi scored twice as Union Berlin sealed qualification to the UEFA Europa League following a 3-2 win against Bochum, reports Complete sports.com.

Grischa Promel put Union Berlin ahead in the fifth minute.

Awoniyi doubled the advantage from the penalty spot in the 25th minute.

The visitors however rallied back with Simon Zoller reducing the deficit 10 minutes after the break.

Eduard Löwen equalised for Bochum in the 79th minute.

Awoniyi however netted the winning goal two minutes from time.

The Nigeria international scored 14 goals in 31 league appearances for Union Berlin during the campaign.

Union Berlin finished the campaign in fifth position , with 57 points from 34 games.

At the.Stadion im BORUSSIA-PARK, Kevin Akpoguma was in action in Hoffenheim’s 5-1 defeat to Borussia Monchegladbach.

Akpoguma.was replaced by Ermin Bicakcic four minutes from time.

The 27-year-old scored twice in 26 league…