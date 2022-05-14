Dauda:‘How Match-Fixing Forced Me To Quit NPFL’

Former Black Stars of Ghana and Enyimba goalkeeper Fatau Dauda has explained how match-fixing led to him leaving the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), ghanasoccernet.com reports.

Dauda joined Enyimba in 2016 but left after three years.

The 37-year-old was reacting to allegations of match-fixing in the Ghana Premier League.

The Ghana Football Association has issued a strong warning, claiming that anyone found guilty will face severe punishment.

During his time in Nigeria, Dauda claimed that some of his Enyimba teammates were happy to lose games because they had wagered against the team.

“There’s one particular reason why I finally decided to leave Enyimba FC. It’s all because of betting,” Dauda told Angel TV.

Also Read: Dessers Scoops Feyenoord’s POTM Award For April

“Betting can completely destroy football. You know Nigeria is a big country. Sometimes, we can be on the road for two days travelling for an away game.

“We will go and lose a game but when…