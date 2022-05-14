Heartland Down Rivers United, Enyimba Pip Lobi Stars

Rivers United failed to extend their lead at the top of Nigeria Professional Football League after going down to a 2-0 defeat against Heartland, reports Completesports.com.

Heartland missed the chance to take the lead early in the first half when Chukwudi Nwaodu missed from the penalty spot.

The Naze Millionaires however went in front in the 54th minute, with Sunday Chinedu nodding home Nwaodu’s corner-kick.

Chijoke Mbaoma put the game beyond the hosts seven minutes later following a defence-splitting pass from substitute, Alexander Alfred.

In Aba, Enyimba moved up to fifth position courtesy of a 2-1 win against Lobi Stars.

Samuel Kalu headed in Sadiq Abubakar’s cross in the 54th minute to hand Enyimba the lead.

Samuel Stone scored the second goal for Enyimba four minutes from time after Austine Oladapo’s shot was deflected to his path inside the box.

