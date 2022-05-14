Ishaka Wins MOTM Award At English Schools

Nigerian born football wizard Thompson Ishaka was voted Man of The Match at the English Schools Football Association U18 Finals.

The left-footed dazzler starred for Leicester based Brooke House College, scoring two brilliant solo goals in a 3-1 victory over London Nautical College which is also the youth academy of Premiership side Crystal Palace.

Ishaka was a constant thorn in the flesh of the opponents, and his combination with Kelechi Sopuruchi and Miracle Oguduba was a delight to watch in the game played at the Bet365 Stadium.

17 year old Ishaka, who previously represented Nigeria at U15 level is jointly managed by Johnny Precious Ogbah and Errol Olumide and is already attracting serious interest from top clubs around the world.

Ishaka proved his pedigree with a Man of The Match performance in front of thousands of fans at the stadium including Nigerian international Kelechi Iheanacho and millions who…