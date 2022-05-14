Lessons From Gernot Rohr’s Ingratitude To Nigeria  –Odegbami Writes

Unfortunately, the subject of Gernot Rohr, once thought buried in our history, has resurrected forcefully again into the consciousness of Nigerians.

This past week the Nigeria Football Federation was ordered by FIFA to pay the former coach of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr, the whopping sum of about $377,000 US for the six months period that was left of his 6-years contract when he was fired some months ago. It was just and proper.

Hiring and firing coaches is routine in the world of football. In that world there are more coaches being fired than there are stable ones tied to one team.

Coaches are even fired for reasons other than for losing matches – poor relationships in the locker room, uncomplimentary racist remarks to their players, being at loggerheads with star players in the locker room, mistreating a member of his technical crew, and so on.

There are a thousand reasons why coaches get sacked, beyond their failure to deliver trophies and medals.

