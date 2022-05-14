Liverpool End FA Cup Trophy Drought After Penalty Shootout Win Vs Chelsea

Liverpool claimed a first FA Cup title since 2006 and eight in their history, after edging Chelsea 6-5 on penalties in Saturday’s final inside Wembley stadium.

The game was decided on penalties after 120 minutes of football ended goalless.

Recall, Liverpool overcame Chelsea on penalties when both teams clashed in the final of the Carabao Cup earlier in the season.

Following the defeat Chelsea have now ended on the losing side in three FA Cup finals in a row. They lost 2-1 to Arsenal in 2020 and fell 1-0 to Leicester in 2021.

Greek left-back Konstantinos Tsimikas was the hero as he converted the decisive kick to keep Liverpool’s quadruple hopes alive.

Sadio Mane had the chance to win it for Liverpool but saw his spot kick saved by country man Edourd Mendy.

Both Cesar Azpilicueta and Mason Mount misses their kicks for Chelsea.

Jurgen Klopp’s men now have the Premier League title and the Champions League final to fight for.

They trail Manchester City by three points in the…