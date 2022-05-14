Partner Osimhen With A Quality Striker –D’Agostino

Former AS Roma and Fiorentina star, Gaetano D’Agostino has told Napoli to buy another striker that will partner Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen in the attack.

D’Agostino made this known in a chat with 1 station radio.

Recall that the Nigerian international has netted 17 goals and bagging six assists in all competitions this season.

“Let’s say that in Italy, until the clubs stop being ‘humoral’ the coach will never be protected,” D’Agostino said.

“The coach works every day and that’s what must be judged.

“On Spalleti what can I say,if he is at 5/6 days from the end to fight for the Scudetto and got the Champions League goal,I don’t think he needs to be defended.

“His work was excellent .

“I was hoping for Napoli as a champion,a little for love,a little for revenge of the south.

“Napoli need a striker to flank Osimhen at his same level.

“Milan have Ibrahimovic and Giroud, Inter also important couples and in fact they are first and…