Peseiro Get Approval For Super Eagles Top Job

The Sports Ministry has approved the appointment of Jose Peseiro as the new head coach of the Super Eagles, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has reportedly picked Peseiro to replace Gernot Rohr as the substantive head coach of the Super Eagles ahead of three other candidates.

The Sports Ministry led by Sunday Dare, according to several reports, however queried the procedures used by the NFF in selecting the Portuguese.

Frenchman Laurent Blanc, former Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde and erstwhile Netherlands defender Philip Cocu are the three other contenders for the post.

Completesports.com scooped that the sports ministry has now approved Peseiro’s appointment after talks with the NFF.

Details of Peseiro’s contract including paperworks are almost done and an announcement is expected be made soon.

The 62-year-old was first announced by the NFF to take over the…