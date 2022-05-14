Sadiq Bags 9th League Assist As Almeria Edge Closer To LaLiga Promotion

Umar Sadiq provided his ninth assist in the Spanish second division this season, as Almeria beat Real Sociedad B in Friday night’s fixture, Completesports.com reports.

The win saw Almeria maintain top spot on 79 points and five clear of Laliga promotion rivals Eibar with two games left to play.

Sadiq set up teammate Jose Carlos Lazo who doubled Almeria’s lead in the 68th minute.

Almeria had taken the lead in the 28th minute through Rodrygo Ely.

Sadiq was later replaced with three minutes left in the game.

The 25-year-old has scored 17 goals in 34 league appearances for Almeria this current campaign.

The top two teams in the 22-team second division will qualify automatically to the Spanish topflight.

Teams who end the season in third, fourth, fifth and sixth, will battle it out in a promotion playoff to decide who will get the third qualification ticket.

Sadiq is expected to be in action for the Super…