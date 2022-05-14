Tottenham vs Burnley – Preview And Predictions

Allsportspredictions.com, one of our expert tipster partners, to view more of our Preview, and Prediction, Go here.

Match Preview

Tottenham vs Burnley – Spurs have ascended to fifth place in the table and will fight tooth and nail to earn a place in the Champions League. They will, however, have to overtake archrivals Arsenal in the process, and in order to accomplish it, they will have to go on a fantastic run for the rest of the season.

Their recent record has been excellent, and they have been finding the net at an alarming pace. It’s also worth noting that they drew with championship favorites Liverpool, putting a dent in Jurgen Klopp’s ambitions of completing an unprecedented quadruple.

Also Read: Chelsea vs Liverpool – Preview And Predictions

The team has an interesting game at home coming up. They face relegation-threatened Burnley, who are hanging by a thread over the relegation zone. This club is obviously under a lot of pressure, and keeping a clean sheet…