Ujah, Abdullahi To Leave Union Berlin This Summer

Union Berlin have announced that Nigerian duo Anthony Ujah and Suleiman Abdullahi will leave the club at the end of the season, reports Completesports.com.

Ujah linked up with Union Berlin in 2019 ahead of their first-ever season in the Bundesliga.

The forward brought experience and goals from his previous time at Mainz and Cologne.

Ujah scored three goals in his first season in Köpenick, including one in an important 2-0 win over Borussia Mönchengladbach.

The Nigerian unfortunately suffered knee issues and after surgery was forced to sit on the sidelines for a lengthy spell.

Ujah returned to action in February 2022.

Abdullahi will be a name in Union history following his goal in the relegation play-off match at VfB Stuttgart.

That goal was one of the decisive actions that helped Union Berlin secure promotion to the Bundesliga for the first time.

The striker joined from Eintracht Braunschweig in 2018 and returned on loan…