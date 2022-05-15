Aderemi, Basketball Coach Hails FG Decision On NBBF

A National Basketball Coach, Adewunmi Aderemi, has showered praises on the Federal Government for stamping out maladministration bedeviling the progress of basketball development in Nigeria.

It will be on record that this is the first time we have a minister who dared the odds and decided that Nigeria should take a break for two years from international sports.

The decision was announced on Thursday and opinions have been divided about the effects but Aderemi, a major stakeholder who was in the technical crew of the national women team that qualified for the World Cup only in February in Serbia, said it was good to take a break and sort the five year problem rocking basketball in Nigeria.

Aderemi said: “Some right thinking Nigerians will applaud this move while the myopic, self-centred group of people, feeding fat from the crisis will try to use their friends in the media to blackmail you.

“They did same when the Government of Presidents Yar’Adua and Goodluck Jonathan did…