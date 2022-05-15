Chukwueze Nominated For LaLiga African Player Of The Season

Villarreal winger, Samuel Chukwueze has been nominated for the maiden edition of the LaLiga African player of the season award.

LaLiga presented the African player of the mid-season award to Moroccan goalkeeper, Sevilla’s Yassine ‘Bono’ Bounou in January after he was voted the winner.

However It remains to be seen if Bono can clinch the season prize ahead of the other competitors.

The award seeks to recognize the importance and value of African footballers to Laliga as there are more than 25 footballers plying there trade in Laliga.

Fans taking part in voting for the LaLiga African MVP award competition can win a trip to Spain to watch a Laliga game live.

Public voting for the Laliga African MVP award will go live on May 10 on LaLiga’s social media platforms. It will be launched by former Super Eagles and Real Mallorca Star Mutiu Adepoju.

The competition will come to a…