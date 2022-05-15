Chukwueze Subbed Off In Villarreal Loss To Real Sociedad

Super Eagles winger, Samuel Chukwueze could not save Villarreal from losing as the team lost 2-1 to Real Sociedad in Sunday’s La Liga game.

Chukwueze, who was making his 25 appearance, has netted three goals and bagged three assists.

The Nigerian international was substituted in the 75th minute for P. Alcacer after having a decent performance.

The host took the lead in the 43rd minute through Francis Coquelin before Alexander Isak leveled parity in the 54th minute.

Martin Zubimendi netted the winner in the 73rd minute to secure the maximum points for Real Sociedad.

The defeat means Villarreal sit seventh on 56 points while Real Sociedad sit sixth on 62 points in the La Liga table.

