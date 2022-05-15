Flying Eagles To Face Côte d’Ivoire In Semi-Finals

Flying Eagles of Nigeria will face Côte d’Ivoire in the semi-finals of the 2022 U-20 WAFU Zone B tournament in Niger Republic, Completesports.com reports.

The semi-final pairing was confirmed after the Flying Eagles were confirmed as Group B winners.

The Ladan Bosso-led team finished top in the group after Burkina Faso beat defending champions of the WAFU Zone B Black Satellites of Ghana 2-1 on Saturday.

At the 2020 WAFU Zone B tournament in Benin Republic, Côte d’Ivoire scored a late goal to force the Flying Eagles to a 1-1 draw.

The Ivorians advanced to the semi-finals alongside Ghana while the Flying Eagles crashed out at the group stage.

Meanwhile, the semi-finals fixture between the Flying Eagles and Côte d’Ivoire is billed for Tuesday, 17 May.

The other last four tie will see Benin Republic take on Burkina Faso.

The two teams that progress to the final will automatically qualify for the 2023…