Garnacho Dropped By Argentina For Italy Clash

Argentina failed to invite Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho for their clash against European champions Italy in June.

Garnacho was born in Spain and has represented the country and Argentina at youth level.

The 17 year-old, who Idolizes Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo made three appearances for Spain U-18 side

before switching to Argentina. He has represented the Argentine U-20 side once.

Garnacho was surprisingly not called up following the Albiceleste first attempt to get him capped during the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

The winger joined Manchester United from Atletico Madrid in October 2020.

The youngster came under the spotlight for his solo effort goal in the FA Youth Cup win over Everton. His goal was nominated for Manchester United’s Goal of the Month award for February 2022.

Garnacho became the youngest Argentine to ever play for Manchester United after

replacing…