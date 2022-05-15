I’ve Played My Last Game For Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich striker, Robert Lewandowski has confirmed that he has played his last game for the team and has no intention of renewing his contract.

The Polish striker stated this in an interview with Sky Germany after helping his team to a 2-2 draw against Wolfsburg on Saturday.

“I can confirm that I spoke to Hasan [Salihamidzic, Bayern sporting director] and informed him that the decision was made — and that I am not extending my contract with FC Bayern,” Lewandowski told Sky Germany.

“Both sides have to think about the future. It’s best if we find the best solution for both sides.

“I said to [Salihamidzic] that if an offer comes, then we have to think about it — also for the club. Both sides have to think about the future. That’s all I can say.

“I still have a year’s contract [left at Bayern]. But I said that we have to find the best solution for both sides. We’ll have to wait and see what happens.”

