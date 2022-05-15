NPFL: Plateau United Keep Pressure On Rivers United, Remo Stars Pip Rangers

Plateau United reduced the gap on leaders Rivers United after a 3-1 win against Wikki Tourists in Jos.

Jesse Akila put the hosts ahead in the 24th minute, while Ridwan Adeshina equalised for Wikki three minutes after the break.

Plateau United regained the lead in the 50th minute.

Akila scored his second goal of the game in the 66th minute.

At the Kwara Sports Complex, Kwara United defeated Kwara United 3-1 to boost their chances of picking a continental ticket.

Samad Kadiri, Issa Gata, and Ayobami Junior were all on target for the home team.

Opeoluwa Olufemi reduced the deficit on the stroke of 90 minutes.

In Ikenne, Remo Stars edged out Rangers 1-0 in a keenly contested encounter.

Sikiru Alimi scored the decisive goal four minutes before the break.

Katsina United also beat Nasarawa United 1-0 at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium with Adebayo Waheed scoring the decisive goal on 23 minutes.

Elsewhere, Sunshine Stars were held to a 0-0 draw by Akwa United at the Akure Sports…