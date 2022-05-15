Onyeka Missing In Action In Brentford, Everton Five-Goal Thriller

Super Eagles midfielder, Frank Onyeka was missing in action as Brentford claimed a precious 3-2 win over Everton in Sunday’s Premier League game.

Onyeka has made 20 appearance in the colours of Brentford.

The 24-year-old Nigeria international was part of the Super Eagles squad that failed to reach the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar after they lost to Ghana on the away goals rule.

Everton took a 10th-minute lead when Anthony Gordon’s free-kick from the right wing found its way through the crowd with the help of touches from Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

But the mood turned at Goodison nine minutes later when Branthwaite was shown a straight red card for hauling down Ivan Toney as he tried to run through on goal – moments after Everton had appealed for a penalty for handball.

Christian Eriksen sent the resulting free-kick wide.

Brentford drew level in the 37th minute when Yoane Wissa’s cross was inadvertently turned into his own goal by Everton captain Seamus…