Oshoala Celebrates Pichichi Award; Barcelona Femeni Flaunts Top Scorer

Super Falcons and Barcelona Femeni striker, Asisat Oshoala has celebrated her Pichichi win as the Primera Iberdrola was concluded on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

Barcelona Femeni defeated Atletico Madrid 2-1 on the final of the season with the goals scored by Irene Paredes and Aitina Bonmati. Amanda Sampedro scored the consolation goal for Atletico Madrid.

Atletico Madrid’s Merel Van Dongen was red carded while the aforementioned Bonmati also saw red late in the second half.

Oshoala finished the season with 20 goals and three assists in 19 games despite a three month injury-induced layoff.

Geyse Ferreira of Real Madrid also scored 20 goals but did it in 27 Applearances and recorded one assist.

Oshoala shared a Tweet from FC Barcelona Femeni.

“PICHICHI @Asisat Oshoala,” FC Barcelona Femeni Tweeted.

Oshoala then commented excitedly over her club’s Tweet.

“20 pieces for number 20,” her…