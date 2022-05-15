Peseiro Appointed New Super Eagles Head Coach

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has confirmed the appointment of Jose Peseiro as the new head coach of the Super Eagles.

Peseiro’s appointment was announced by the NFF’s Communications Department in a communique on Sunday.

“The Nigeria Football Federation on Sunday announced the appointment of Mr Joeé Santos Peseiro as the new Head Coach of the Senior Men National Team, Super Eagles. The appointment is with immediate effect, subject to the signing of agreed terms between the NFF and Mr Peseiro.

“José Vitor dos Santos Peseiro, 62 last month, is a Portuguese who played as a striker in his days and has wide and varied experience coaching top Clubs and National Teams across four different continents, namely Europe, Asia, Africa and South America. An educationist with a degree in physical education/sports sciences, Peseiro has top-level coaching qualifications/training, and has coached at Sporting Lisbon, FC Porto, Panathinaikos, Rapid Bucharest, Sporting Braga,…