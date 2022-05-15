Sports Ministry To Begin Zonal Secondary School Basketball Competition In June

In a bid to bring development in Nigeria and give opportunities to young and talented youth, the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has concluded plans to begin a zonal youth basketball championship across the six geo- political zones in the country.

Sports Minister, Sunday Dare says on a nation al television that the Ministry, through its Grassroots Department will leverage on its six zonal coordinators to start a 3-4 weeks basketball competition amongst secondary schools starting in June.

He revealed that two representatives are expected to emerge from each zone. The twelve teams will then come to Abuja or Lagos for a one week championship.

Sources in the Ministry say the grassroot development project will likely be tagged Basketball Youth Talent Hunt and it is expected to ignite developmental efforts in basketball.

Recently the Federal Government withdrew Nigeria from international competitions in order to rebuild the game of basketball and revamp the domestic leagues…