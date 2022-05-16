2022 WAFCON: Falcons Coach Waldrum Invites 32 Players For Two-Week Camp In Morocco

Super Falcons head coach Randy Waldrum has invited 32 players for a two-week training camp in Morocco ahead of the 12th Women Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) which will hold from July 2 to 23.

In a statement by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), the training camp would start on June 18 in the North African kingdom, with all players already advised to arrive in Rabat on June 17.

Among those Waldrum listed for the camping exercise include Asisat Oshoala, Onome Ebi, Francisca Ordega, Ashleigh Plumptre and Rasheedat Ajibade.

Others are Chiamaka Nnadozie, Tochukwu Oluehi, Rita Chikwelu, Desire Oparanozie and Uchenna Kanu.

The Falcons, who are the reigning African champions, are in Group C alongside South Africa, Botswana and Burundi at this year’s WAFCON in Morocco.

They will open their campaign against South Africa on 4th July.

The 2022 WAFCON also doubles as the African qualifiers to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The top four teams will qualify for the World Cup in…