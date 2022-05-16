Arsenal UCL Hopes Dealt Massive Blow After Defeat At Newcastle

Arsenal suffered a damaging blow to their Champions League aspirations after suffering a 2-0 defeat at Newcastle on Monday night.

Mikel Arteta’s side struggled to get a foothold at St James’ Park with Ben White’s own goal and Bruno Guimaraes’ late strike sealing their defeat.

Newcastle deservedly took the lead on 55 minutes as White turned the ball into his own net in his attempts to prevent a cross from the left reaching Callum Wilson.

The Gunners improved after that without threatening Martin Dubravka’s goal too much and the win was sealed when Guimaraes latched onto a loose ball.

The result leaves Arsenal two points behind fourth-placed Tottenham going into the final day of the Premier League season.

Due to a superior goal difference, Spurs effectively only need a draw at last-placed Norwich to seal their return to the Champions League….